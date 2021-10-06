Sep 25, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Jarrett Guest (7) runs a play in the NCAA football game of Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) take the third-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 5 passing attack, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavy, 19-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 73 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -19 73

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 73 points in a game this year.

So far this season, 75% of Arkansas State's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 73.

Thursday's total is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 80.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.4 points more than the 59.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 14.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 63.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 3-1-0 this season.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 19-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up just 2.6 more points per game (48.2) than the Red Wolves give up (45.6).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 45.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Chanticleers collect 525.8 yards per game, 38.0 fewer yards than the 563.8 the Red Wolves allow per contest.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves score 32.0 points per game, 18.0 more than the Chanticleers give up (14.0).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.0 points.

The Red Wolves collect 470.8 yards per game, 187.2 more yards than the 283.6 the Chanticleers allow.

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 283.6 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (1).

Season Stats