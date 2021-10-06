The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) take the third-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 5 passing attack, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavy, 19-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 73 points.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Coastal Carolina
-19
73
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 73 points in a game this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Arkansas State's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 73.
- Thursday's total is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 80.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.4 points more than the 59.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 14.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 63.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 3-1-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 19-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Chanticleers put up just 2.6 more points per game (48.2) than the Red Wolves give up (45.6).
- When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 45.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Chanticleers collect 525.8 yards per game, 38.0 fewer yards than the 563.8 the Red Wolves allow per contest.
- The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Red Wolves score 32.0 points per game, 18.0 more than the Chanticleers give up (14.0).
- Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.0 points.
- The Red Wolves collect 470.8 yards per game, 187.2 more yards than the 283.6 the Chanticleers allow.
- Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 283.6 yards.
- The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (1).
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|Arkansas State
48.2
Avg. Points Scored
32.0
14.0
Avg. Points Allowed
45.6
525.8
Avg. Total Yards
470.8
283.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
563.8
3
Giveaways
10
1
Takeaways
8