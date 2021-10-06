Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) host the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. San Jose State is a 2.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 45 points for this game.

Odds for Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

San Jose State's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 41.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 13.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Rams have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Colorado State's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Rams average just 2.2 fewer points per game (20) than the Spartans allow (22.2).

The Rams collect 369 yards per game, just 15.4 more than the 353.6 the Spartans give up per matchup.

Colorado State is 0-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 353.6 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (3) this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

So far this season San Jose State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Spartans score just 2.2 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Rams surrender (24).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 24 points.

The Spartans average 346.2 yards per game, just 1.9 more than the 344.3 the Rams give up.

In games that San Jose State amasses over 344.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 10 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Rams have forced (2).

Season Stats