Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 52 for the contest.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 0.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.9 points greater than the 48.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 52 over/under in this game is 8.9 points higher than the 43.1 average total in Giants games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played four games, with four wins against the spread.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per outing (382).

In games that Dallas piles up over 382 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Giants have four takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Giants rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Giants average just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384) than the Cowboys give up (396.3).

The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

This season, Giants away games average 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

