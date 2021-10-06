The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 52 for the contest.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 0.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.9 points greater than the 48.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 52 over/under in this game is 8.9 points higher than the 43.1 average total in Giants games this season.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas has played four games, with four wins against the spread.
- Dallas has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 7.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Giants allow (23.8).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Cowboys average 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants allow per outing (382).
- In games that Dallas piles up over 382 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Giants have four takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Giants rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Giants average just 12.3 fewer yards per game (384) than the Cowboys give up (396.3).
- The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
- This season, Giants away games average 42.0 points, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
