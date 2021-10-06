The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) are 38-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The over/under is 59.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-38
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 54.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- Gators games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 8.0 points above the 51.5 average total in Commodores games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Gators put up 3.6 fewer points per game (31.4) than the Commodores allow (35.0).
- Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.0 points.
- The Gators average 61.8 more yards per game (509.0) than the Commodores allow per matchup (447.2).
- Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 447.2 yards.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (4).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- So far this year Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Commodores average 3.8 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).
- Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.8 points.
- The Commodores average just 6.0 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Gators allow (321.4).
- When Vanderbilt churns out over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Gators' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
509.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.4
321.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
7
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
4