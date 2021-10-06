Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) look to a referee for a touchdown call during the first quarter at Kroger Field. It was ruled a Florida Gators touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) are 38-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The over/under is 59.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Florida -38 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Gators games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 8.0 points above the 51.5 average total in Commodores games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Gators put up 3.6 fewer points per game (31.4) than the Commodores allow (35.0).

Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.0 points.

The Gators average 61.8 more yards per game (509.0) than the Commodores allow per matchup (447.2).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 447.2 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (4).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this year Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Commodores average 3.8 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.8 points.

The Commodores average just 6.0 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Gators allow (321.4).

When Vanderbilt churns out over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Gators' takeaways (4).

Season Stats