The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will test their eighth-ranked scoring offense against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 11 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 15 points in the outing. The game has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -15 47

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 47 points in four of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 34 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

The 20.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.2 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 4-1-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 15 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Bulldogs score 24.8 more points per game (41) than the Tigers allow (16.2).

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 132.2 more yards per game (432.6) than the Tigers allow per contest (300.4).

When Georgia totals more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (5).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 3-2-0 this season.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year the Tigers average 35.4 more points per game (40) than the Bulldogs surrender (4.6).

When Auburn puts up more than 4.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers average 297.4 more yards per game (478) than the Bulldogs give up (180.6).

When Auburn piles up over 180.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .

Season Stats