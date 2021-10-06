The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 16-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The contest has a 51.5-point over/under.
Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia State
-16
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of five games this season.
- UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 31.7 points per game, 19.8 less than the total in this contest.
- The 69.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 18.3 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is two points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Georgia State has two wins against the spread.
- Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- This year, the Panthers put up 14.4 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Warhawks allow (31.8).
- The Panthers average 113.7 fewer yards per game (329.8) than the Warhawks allow per outing (443.5).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Warhawks have forced (8).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16 points or more (in three chances).
- UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Warhawks put up 23.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Panthers surrender (38).
- The Warhawks rack up 207.5 yards per game, 224.5 fewer yards than the 432 the Panthers give up.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|UL Monroe
17.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
38
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
329.8
Avg. Total Yards
207.5
432
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.5
9
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
8