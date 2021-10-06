Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17

The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 16-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The contest has a 51.5-point over/under.

Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -16 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of five games this season.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 31.7 points per game, 19.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 69.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 18.3 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is two points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Georgia State has two wins against the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This year, the Panthers put up 14.4 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Warhawks allow (31.8).

The Panthers average 113.7 fewer yards per game (329.8) than the Warhawks allow per outing (443.5).

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Warhawks have forced (8).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16 points or more (in three chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Warhawks put up 23.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Panthers surrender (38).

The Warhawks rack up 207.5 yards per game, 224.5 fewer yards than the 432 the Panthers give up.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (4).

