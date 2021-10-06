The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The game has an over/under of 61 points.
Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Tech
-3.5
61
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in three of five games this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents score an average of 57.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 59.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Tech's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.4).
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.
- The Yellow Jackets collect 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2) than the Blue Devils allow per contest (427.0).
- Georgia Tech is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 427.0 yards.
- The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils score 32.4 points per game, 7.0 more than the Yellow Jackets allow (25.4).
- When Duke records more than 25.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils rack up 137.2 more yards per game (498.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (361.2).
- Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 361.2 yards.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Georgia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
395.2
Avg. Total Yards
498.4
361.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.0
4
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
7