Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to the defense against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The game has an over/under of 61 points.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -3.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in three of five games this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.6 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 53.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents score an average of 57.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 59.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2) than the Blue Devils allow per contest (427.0).

Georgia Tech is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 427.0 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Blue Devils score 32.4 points per game, 7.0 more than the Yellow Jackets allow (25.4).

When Duke records more than 25.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 137.2 more yards per game (498.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (361.2).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 361.2 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats