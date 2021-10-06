Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants a tripping penalty that was not called during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Packers04 14

The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) take the field as a 3-point favorite against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The point total is 50 for the outing.

Odds for Packers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points only twice this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

The Packers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Packers score 23.8 points per game, five more than the Bengals allow per contest (18.8).

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.8 points.

The Packers rack up 318 yards per game, only five fewer than the 323 the Bengals allow per matchup.

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 323 yards.

The Packers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This season the Bengals rack up just two fewer points per game (23) than the Packers give up (25).

The Bengals rack up 325.5 yards per game, just 14 more than the 311.5 the Packers allow.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have five giveaways this season, while the Packers have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or greater at home.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 46.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Away from home, the Packers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more.

The average total in Packers away games this season is 49.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

