Oddsmakers give the Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) the edge when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. Houston is favored by 6 points. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Houston vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total Houston -6 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Houston has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this year.

Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 71.6 points per game, 12.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.3 points greater than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cougars games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 5.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Cougars put up 36.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Green Wave give up per matchup (40.2).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 371.0 yards per game, 111.0 fewer yards than the 482.0 the Green Wave give up per outing.

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have seven takeaways .

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Green Wave have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Green Wave average 35.0 points per game, 20.0 more than the Cougars allow (15.0).

When Tulane records more than 15.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Green Wave collect 161.0 more yards per game (416.8) than the Cougars give up (255.8).

When Tulane totals more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Cougars have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats