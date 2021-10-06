Oddsmakers give the Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) the edge when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. Houston is favored by 6 points. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Houston vs. Tulane
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-6
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this year.
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 71.6 points per game, 12.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.3 points greater than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cougars games have an average total of 53.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 64.7 points, 5.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Cougars put up 36.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Green Wave give up per matchup (40.2).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up 371.0 yards per game, 111.0 fewer yards than the 482.0 the Green Wave give up per outing.
- The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have seven takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Green Wave have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Green Wave average 35.0 points per game, 20.0 more than the Cougars allow (15.0).
- When Tulane records more than 15.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Green Wave collect 161.0 more yards per game (416.8) than the Cougars give up (255.8).
- When Tulane totals more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Cougars have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Tulane
36.6
Avg. Points Scored
35.0
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
40.2
371.0
Avg. Total Yards
416.8
255.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.0
6
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
7