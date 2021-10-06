Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with fans after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are only 2-point favorites at home at Kinnick Stadium against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both squads feature solid defenses, with the Hawkeyes second in points per game allowed, and the Nittany Lions third. The total has been set at 40.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -2 40.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 22.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 23.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 13.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawkeyes are 3-1 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Hawkeyes average 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions allow (12).

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 12 points.

The Hawkeyes average 320 yards per game, just 5.8 more than the 314.2 the Nittany Lions give up per matchup.

Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 314.2 yards.

This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, five fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This season the Nittany Lions average 18.4 more points per game (30) than the Hawkeyes allow (11.6).

Penn State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 11.6 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 420.6 yards per game, 149.2 more yards than the 271.4 the Hawkeyes give up.

In games that Penn State piles up over 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats