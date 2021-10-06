Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Chiefs have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Chiefs average 22.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Bills allow (11).

When Kansas City records more than 11 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chiefs average 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per contest (216.8).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 216.8 yards.

The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bills average 33.5 points per game, the same number the Chiefs give up.

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.3 points.

The Bills average 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.8).

When Buffalo piles up over 437.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Away from home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

