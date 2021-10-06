The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread once this season.
- This season, the Chiefs have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Chiefs average 22.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Bills allow (11).
- When Kansas City records more than 11 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Chiefs average 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per contest (216.8).
- Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 216.8 yards.
- The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Buffalo's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bills average 33.5 points per game, the same number the Chiefs give up.
- Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.3 points.
- The Bills average 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.8).
- When Buffalo piles up over 437.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- Away from home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
