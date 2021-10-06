Oddsmakers give the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Dix Stadium. Kent State is favored by 5.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 64.5.
Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-5.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points just one time this season.
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.7 points higher than the combined 53.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 12.7 points more than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 64 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55.6 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kent State's games this year have not gone over any of five set point totals.
- The Golden Flashes score just 0.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Bulls surrender (24.2).
- When Kent State records more than 24.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per outing (389.4).
- Kent State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 389.4 yards.
- The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Bulls rack up just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.6).
- Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.
- The Bulls average 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up (428.2).
- The Bulls have four giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Buffalo
24
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
430.4
Avg. Total Yards
383
428.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.4
4
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
5