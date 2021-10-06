Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Dix Stadium. Kent State is favored by 5.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 64.5.

Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points just one time this season.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 10.7 points higher than the combined 53.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 12.7 points more than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 64 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.6 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread one time this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kent State's games this year have not gone over any of five set point totals.

The Golden Flashes score just 0.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Bulls surrender (24.2).

When Kent State records more than 24.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per outing (389.4).

Kent State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 389.4 yards.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Bulls rack up just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.6).

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.

The Bulls average 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up (428.2).

The Bulls have four giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats