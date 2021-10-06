The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Kroger Field. LSU is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.
Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-3
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.
- In 60% of LSU's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.7 points greater than the 39.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 10.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 4-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Wildcats average 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (23).
- When Kentucky scores more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats collect 30 more yards per game (397) than the Tigers give up per outing (367).
- When Kentucky totals over 367 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has covered the spread twice this season.
- LSU's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Tigers put up 31.4 points per game, 14.6 more than the Wildcats allow (16.8).
- When LSU records more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers collect 89.6 more yards per game (374) than the Wildcats give up per outing (284.4).
- In games that LSU churns out more than 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|LSU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23
397
Avg. Total Yards
374
284.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367
12
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
6