The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Kroger Field. LSU is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -3 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 60% of LSU's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points greater than the 39.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 10.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 4-1-0 this season.

This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Wildcats average 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (23).

When Kentucky scores more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 30 more yards per game (397) than the Tigers give up per outing (367).

When Kentucky totals over 367 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread twice this season.

LSU's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Tigers put up 31.4 points per game, 14.6 more than the Wildcats allow (16.8).

When LSU records more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers collect 89.6 more yards per game (374) than the Wildcats give up per outing (284.4).

In games that LSU churns out more than 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats