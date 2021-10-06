Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). Las Vegas is favored by 5.5 points. The contest's over/under is 44.5.
Odds for Raiders vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
- The 44.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- So far this year Las Vegas has two wins against the spread.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Raiders score 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears give up (22.8).
- Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Raiders average 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears give up per matchup (350).
- When Las Vegas churns out more than 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Bears score nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders surrender (25).
- The Bears rack up 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow per contest (361.8).
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Home and road insights
- This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
