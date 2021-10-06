Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). Las Vegas is favored by 5.5 points. The contest's over/under is 44.5.

Odds for Raiders vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

So far this year Las Vegas has two wins against the spread.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Raiders score 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears give up (22.8).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Raiders average 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears give up per matchup (350).

When Las Vegas churns out more than 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Bears score nine fewer points per game (16) than the Raiders surrender (25).

The Bears rack up 124.8 fewer yards per game (237) than the Raiders allow per contest (361.8).

The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Home and road insights

This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

