Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (4-1). A total of 58 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -19.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points only once this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Flames have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Flames average 4.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (29.4).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.4 points.

The Flames average 443.8 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 432.2 the Blue Raiders allow per outing.

When Liberty picks up more than 432.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over three times this season, 11 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Blue Raiders put up 15.4 more points per game (30) than the Flames surrender (14.6).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 14.6 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 74.8 more yards per game (341.2) than the Flames give up per outing (266.4).

When Middle Tennessee picks up more than 266.4 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Flames' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats