October 6, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (3-1) will battle to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the contest.

Odds for Chargers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
  • The 35.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 47.
  • The 47-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
  • The Chargers put up seven more points per game (23.8) than the Browns surrender (16.8).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
  • The Chargers collect 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns give up per contest (250.3).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 250.3 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (3).
Browns stats and trends

  • Cleveland has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25) than the Chargers surrender (18.5).
  • Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.5 points.
  • The Browns rack up 389.3 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 332 the Chargers allow.
  • Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 332 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • This season, Browns away games average 53.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

