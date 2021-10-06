Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (3-1) will battle to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the contest.

Odds for Chargers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

The 35.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 47.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Chargers put up seven more points per game (23.8) than the Browns surrender (16.8).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Chargers collect 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns give up per contest (250.3).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 250.3 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (3).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Browns have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25) than the Chargers surrender (18.5).

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.5 points.

The Browns rack up 389.3 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 332 the Chargers allow.

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 332 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).

This season, Browns away games average 53.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

