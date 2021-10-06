The Cleveland Browns (3-1) will battle to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the contest.
Odds for Chargers vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
- The 35.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 47.
- The 47-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
- The Chargers put up seven more points per game (23.8) than the Browns surrender (16.8).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.
- The Chargers collect 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns give up per contest (250.3).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 250.3 yards.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (3).
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Browns have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Browns rack up 6.5 more points per game (25) than the Chargers surrender (18.5).
- Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.5 points.
- The Browns rack up 389.3 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 332 the Chargers allow.
- Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 332 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- This season, Browns away games average 53.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
