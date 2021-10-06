The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field. Seattle is a 2.5-point underdog. The total is 54.5 points for this matchup.
Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.7 points above the 49.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 54.5 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 52.1 average total in Seahawks games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.
- The Rams rack up 28.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (25).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25 points.
- The Rams rack up 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3), than the Seahawks give up per matchup (444.5).
- The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- So far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.
- The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Seahawks rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Rams allow.
- When Seattle scores more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Seahawks average 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams give up per outing (396.8).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over one time, three fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (4).
Home and road insights
- The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- The average total in Seahawks home games this season is 54.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
- The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Rams away games average 48.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
