Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field. Seattle is a 2.5-point underdog. The total is 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.7 points above the 49.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 52.1 average total in Seahawks games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Rams rack up 28.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (25).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25 points.

The Rams rack up 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3), than the Seahawks give up per matchup (444.5).

The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

So far this season Seattle has two wins against the spread.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Seahawks rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Rams allow.

When Seattle scores more than 24.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams give up per outing (396.8).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over one time, three fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

The average total in Seahawks home games this season is 54.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Rams away games average 48.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

