Oct 2, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Luke Masterson (12) is blocked by running back Trevion Cooley (23) during the second quarter at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 2.5 points. The total is 69.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Virginia's games have gone over 69.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 63.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 3-1-0 this year.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers give up (27.6).

Louisville is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.6 points.

The Cardinals collect 442.8 yards per game, 30 more yards than the 412.8 the Cavaliers give up per matchup.

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 412.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Virginia has two wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Cavaliers rack up 6.0 more points per game (34.2) than the Cardinals surrender (28.2).

When Virginia scores more than 28.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 526 yards per game, 91.2 more yards than the 434.8 the Cardinals give up.

When Virginia totals over 434.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Cardinals' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats