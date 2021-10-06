Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Old Dominion is a 20.5-point underdog. An over/under of 65.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -20.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65.5 points just once this year.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 56.2, 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

The 54.1 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 11.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Thundering Herd score 6.4 more points per game (37.8) than the Monarchs allow (31.4).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.4 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 221.6 more yards per game (540.2) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (318.6).

When Marshall picks up over 318.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 12 more times (15 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread two times this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Monarchs rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

When Old Dominion records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs collect 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd allow (403.6).

In games that Old Dominion churns out more than 403.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Monarchs have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (9).

Season Stats