The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC rivals at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 2-point underdog. The over/under is 59.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-2
59
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 56.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 50.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
- The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread two times this season.
- The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The RedHawks score 24 points per game, comparable to the 25 per contest the Eagles give up.
- Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25 points.
- The RedHawks collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (377.6), than the Eagles allow per outing (390.8).
- In games that Miami (OH) totals over 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The RedHawks have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Eagles put up 7.2 more points per game (32.6) than the RedHawks surrender (25.4).
- When Eastern Michigan scores more than 25.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Eagles rack up 376.8 yards per game, just five more than the 371.8 the RedHawks allow.
- Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 371.8 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
24
Avg. Points Scored
32.6
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
25
377.6
Avg. Total Yards
376.8
371.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.8
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7