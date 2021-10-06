Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC rivals at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 2-point underdog. The over/under is 59.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -2 59

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 56.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread two times this season.

The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The RedHawks score 24 points per game, comparable to the 25 per contest the Eagles give up.

Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25 points.

The RedHawks collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (377.6), than the Eagles allow per outing (390.8).

In games that Miami (OH) totals over 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Eagles put up 7.2 more points per game (32.6) than the RedHawks surrender (25.4).

When Eastern Michigan scores more than 25.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 376.8 yards per game, just five more than the 371.8 the RedHawks allow.

Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 371.8 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats