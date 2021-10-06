Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker looks on during the fourth quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The point total is 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in four of five games this season.

Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 17.1 points lower than the two team's combined 67.6 points per game average.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 55.1, 4.6 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 51.0 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 3-1-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Spartans put up 37.8 points per game, 16.6 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (21.2).

Michigan State is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Spartans average 147.0 more yards per game (466.6) than the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup (319.6).

In games that Michigan State piles up over 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Scarlet Knights score 9.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Spartans allow (20.6).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans allow (428.8).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats