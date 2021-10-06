Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh greets fans prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the 12th-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 13 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites. A total of 50.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -3.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Nebraska has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 21.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 28.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.2 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.7 points, 5.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 4-1-0 this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Wolverines rack up 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.5).

Michigan is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.

The Wolverines rack up 114.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (322).

When Michigan piles up over 322 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have one giveaway this season, while the Cornhuskers have seven takeaways .

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Cornhuskers score 19.5 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolverines surrender (12.8).

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 12.8 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 217.9 more yards per game (503.7) than the Wolverines allow (285.8).

In games that Nebraska picks up more than 285.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (6).

