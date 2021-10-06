October 6, 2021
BETTING
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-4) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to halt their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just twice this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.8 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 52.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota has covered the spread two times this year.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Vikings put up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Vikings average only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions allow per outing (381.3).
  • In games that Minnesota totals more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.
Lions stats and trends

  • Thus far this season Detroit has two wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Lions rack up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Vikings surrender.
  • The Lions collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (389).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

  • This season, Vikings home games average 52.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (49).
  • Lions away games this season average 45.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

