Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-4) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to halt their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just twice this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.8 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.9 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread two times this year.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Vikings put up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).

When Minnesota puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Vikings average only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions allow per outing (381.3).

In games that Minnesota totals more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Thus far this season Detroit has two wins against the spread.

The Lions have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Detroit's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Lions rack up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Vikings surrender.

The Lions collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings allow per matchup (389).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Vikings home games average 52.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Lions away games this season average 45.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

