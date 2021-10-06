The North Texas Mean Green (1-3) are overwhelming 19-point underdogs on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Missouri Tigers (2-3). The game's over/under is 69.
Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Missouri
-19
69
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in three of five games this season.
- North Texas has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 69 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.4 points higher than the combined 55.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 66.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 60 points per game, nine fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.2 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Missouri's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Tigers put up 7.5 more points per game (35.8) than the Mean Green surrender (28.3).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.3 points.
- The Tigers rack up 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green allow per contest (411.8).
- Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 411.8 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (9).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season North Texas has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Mean Green are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19 points or more.
- North Texas' games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This season the Mean Green score 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers allow (38).
- The Mean Green average 396.5 yards per game, 103.5 fewer yards than the 500 the Tigers give up.
- North Texas is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 500 yards.
- The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|North Texas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
19.8
38
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
465.6
Avg. Total Yards
396.5
500
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
411.8
5
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
9