The North Texas Mean Green (1-3) are overwhelming 19-point underdogs on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Missouri Tigers (2-3). The game's over/under is 69.

Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -19 69

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in three of five games this season.

North Texas has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 69 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.4 points higher than the combined 55.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 66.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 60 points per game, nine fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.2 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Tigers put up 7.5 more points per game (35.8) than the Mean Green surrender (28.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green allow per contest (411.8).

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 411.8 yards.

This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (9).

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this season North Texas has one win against the spread.

This year, the Mean Green are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19 points or more.

North Texas' games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This season the Mean Green score 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers allow (38).

The Mean Green average 396.5 yards per game, 103.5 fewer yards than the 500 the Tigers give up.

North Texas is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 500 yards.

The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats