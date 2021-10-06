Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) are massive 31-point underdogs on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1). The contest has an over/under of 62.5.

Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -31 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.5 points per game, eight less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 58.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.2 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies give up (34.2).

When Nevada records more than 34.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 28.5 fewer yards per game (420.8), than the Aggies allow per contest (449.3).

The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

New Mexico State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Aggies put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (24).

New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Aggies collect 353.8 yards per game, only 1.5 fewer than the 355.3 the Wolf Pack give up.

New Mexico State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 355.3 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).

Season Stats