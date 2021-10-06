The New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) are massive 31-point underdogs on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1). The contest has an over/under of 62.5.
Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-31
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
- New Mexico State's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.5 points per game, eight less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 58.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55.2 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies give up (34.2).
- When Nevada records more than 34.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 28.5 fewer yards per game (420.8), than the Aggies allow per contest (449.3).
- The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 11 takeaways .
New Mexico State Stats and Trends
- New Mexico State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- New Mexico State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Aggies put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (24).
- New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.
- The Aggies collect 353.8 yards per game, only 1.5 fewer than the 355.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
- New Mexico State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 355.3 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|New Mexico State
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.2
24
Avg. Points Allowed
34.2
420.8
Avg. Total Yards
353.8
355.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.3
2
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
11