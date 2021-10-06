Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. An over/under of 39.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.6, is 4.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.0 points under the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 6.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

New England's games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.

The Patriots rack up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).

The Patriots average 311.8 yards per game, 90 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans allow per matchup.

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Texans have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots allow (17.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Texans average 263.3 yards per game, 43.5 fewer yards than the 306.8 the Patriots allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (5).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Texans home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

