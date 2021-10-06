The Houston Texans (1-3) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. An over/under of 39.5 is set in the game.
Odds for Patriots vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have combined for 39.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 39.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.6, is 4.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.0 points under the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 39.5-point total for this game is 6.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- New England's games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.
- The Patriots rack up 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans give up (29).
- The Patriots average 311.8 yards per game, 90 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans allow per matchup.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Texans have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots allow (17.5).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.
- The Texans average 263.3 yards per game, 43.5 fewer yards than the 306.8 the Patriots allow.
- The Texans have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Texans home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
- The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 43.0 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
