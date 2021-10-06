The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The game's point total is set at 44.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- In 75% of Washington's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
- The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.3 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 0.4 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Saints rack up seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (30.5).
- The Saints average 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the Football Team give up per matchup (417.5).
- The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Football Team average eight more points per game (25.3) than the Saints give up (17.3).
- When Washington scores more than 17.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Football Team average 342 yards per game, only 7.3 fewer than the 349.3 the Saints give up.
- When Washington churns out more than 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
- The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- The average total in Saints away games this season is 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.