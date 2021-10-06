Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The game's point total is set at 44.5.

Odds for Saints vs. Washington

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

In 75% of Washington's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.3 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 0.4 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Saints rack up seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (30.5).

The Saints average 140.7 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the Football Team give up per matchup (417.5).

The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (2).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this season.

The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Football Team average eight more points per game (25.3) than the Saints give up (17.3).

When Washington scores more than 17.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Football Team average 342 yards per game, only 7.3 fewer than the 349.3 the Saints give up.

When Washington churns out more than 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 44.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

