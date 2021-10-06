Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown reacts after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) when they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 17.5 points. The point total is set at 64.5.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -17.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of five times.

Florida State's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.1 points above the 56.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 67.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 64.5.

The 64.5 total in this game is seven points higher than the 57.5 average total in Seminoles games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 3-2-0 this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 17.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

North Carolina has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Tar Heels rack up 37.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Seminoles allow per outing (31.4).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.4 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 87.2 more yards per game (497) than the Seminoles allow per contest (409.8).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 409.8 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Seminoles have forced (5).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has one win against the spread in five games this year.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Seminoles put up per game (25) than the Tar Heels surrender (25).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25 points.

The Seminoles collect only 15.2 more yards per game (385) than the Tar Heels give up per contest (369.8).

Florida State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 369.8 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (7) this season.

