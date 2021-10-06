Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 234

Oddsmakers project a close game when the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) as just 1-point favorites on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The over/under is set at 47 points for the game.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -1 47

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in three of five games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 55 points, eight more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies surrender (15.3).

When Notre Dame scores more than 15.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average 361.2 yards per game, 33.9 more yards than the 327.3 the Hokies allow per outing.

Notre Dame is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 327.3 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Hokies rack up 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Fighting Irish surrender.

The Hokies collect 331.5 yards per game, 37.9 fewer yards than the 369.4 the Fighting Irish give up.

The Hokies have turned the ball over four times, eight fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats