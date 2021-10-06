Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day runs along the field during pregame warmups before a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's eighth-ranked passing offense, play the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and their 13th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 21-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 71 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -21 71

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 71 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Maryland's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.

Saturday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 28.2 fewer than the 71 over/under in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 12.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Buckeyes put up 45.0 points per game, 23.4 more than the Terrapins allow per outing (21.6).

Ohio State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 217.2 more yards per game (555.6) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (338.4).

In games that Ohio State picks up more than 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Terrapins average 11.4 more points per game (32.6) than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).

Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes give up per outing (398.0).

When Maryland totals more than 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (9) this season.

