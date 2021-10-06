The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's eighth-ranked passing offense, play the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and their 13th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 21-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 71 points.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-21
71
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 71 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- Maryland's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.
- The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 28.2 fewer than the 71 over/under in this contest.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 12.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buckeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Buckeyes put up 45.0 points per game, 23.4 more than the Terrapins allow per outing (21.6).
- Ohio State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 217.2 more yards per game (555.6) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (338.4).
- In games that Ohio State picks up more than 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Terrapins average 11.4 more points per game (32.6) than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).
- Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.2 points.
- The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes give up per outing (398.0).
- When Maryland totals more than 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Maryland
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.6
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
555.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.6
398.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
338.4
5
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
7