Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The 2021 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9 will see the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) at AT&T Stadium. The Sooners are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The contest has a point total set at 63.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -3.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of five times.

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 82.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 20.5 points more than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Sooners score 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns surrender (24.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Sooners rack up 433.4 yards per game, 36.6 more yards than the 396.8 the Longhorns give up per contest.

In games that Oklahoma piles up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have four giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have eight takeaways .

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This season the Longhorns average 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners allow (19.0).

When Texas puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns collect 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow per matchup (320.8).

In games that Texas picks up more than 320.8 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Longhorns have five giveaways this season, while the Sooners have nine takeaways .

Season Stats