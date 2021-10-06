The 2021 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9 will see the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) at AT&T Stadium. The Sooners are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The contest has a point total set at 63.5.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-3.5
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of five times.
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 82.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 20.5 points more than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.5 over/under in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Sooners score 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns surrender (24.0).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
- The Sooners rack up 433.4 yards per game, 36.6 more yards than the 396.8 the Longhorns give up per contest.
- In games that Oklahoma piles up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners have four giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have eight takeaways .
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This season the Longhorns average 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners allow (19.0).
- When Texas puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Longhorns collect 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow per matchup (320.8).
- In games that Texas picks up more than 320.8 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Longhorns have five giveaways this season, while the Sooners have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
43.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
433.4
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
320.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
8