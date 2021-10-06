Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's strongest running games meet when the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 10th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 18 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Rebels are 6-point favorites. An over/under of 66.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -6 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points just twice this year.

Arkansas' games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 73.4 points per game, 6.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 21.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 75.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 15.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Rebels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Rebels rack up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19.0).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Rebels rack up 549.3 yards per game, 266.5 more yards than the 282.8 the Razorbacks allow per matchup.

In games that Ole Miss piles up over 282.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rebels have three giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have six takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks average 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 the Rebels allow.

When Arkansas records more than 26.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Razorbacks collect 45.1 more yards per game (416.4) than the Rebels give up per outing (371.3).

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 371.3 yards.

The Razorbacks have two giveaways this season, while the Rebels have six takeaways .

