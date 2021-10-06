Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -3.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points higher than the combined 59 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 12.9 points greater than the 46.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Beavers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Beavers rack up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars allow (25).

Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Beavers rack up 436.8 yards per game, 50.8 more yards than the 386 the Cougars give up per outing.

Oregon State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 386 yards.

The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

So far this season Washington State has two wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Cougars rack up 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Beavers surrender.

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Cougars rack up just nine fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Beavers give up per contest (359.2).

In games that Washington State totals over 359.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Beavers have forced 11 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats