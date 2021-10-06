The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-3.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this season.
- Washington State's games have gone over 59.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points higher than the combined 59 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 12.9 points greater than the 46.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Beavers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Beavers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Beavers rack up 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars allow (25).
- Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.
- The Beavers rack up 436.8 yards per game, 50.8 more yards than the 386 the Cougars give up per outing.
- Oregon State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 386 yards.
- The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .
Washington State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Washington State has two wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Cougars rack up 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Beavers surrender.
- Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
- The Cougars rack up just nine fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Beavers give up per contest (359.2).
- In games that Washington State totals over 359.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Beavers have forced 11 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Washington State
36
Avg. Points Scored
23
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
350.2
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
386
7
Giveaways
11
11
Takeaways
11