Oddsmakers give the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) a small chance to halt their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 1 point in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has a point total set at 40.
Odds for Steelers vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 40 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.
- The 40-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 43.1 points per game average total in Broncos games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
- The Steelers put up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Steelers rack up 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow per matchup (267.8).
- When Pittsburgh churns out over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced five.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Denver's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
- This year the Broncos score just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers surrender (23.3).
- When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos rack up just four fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Steelers give up per contest (357.8).
- In games that Denver picks up more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Broncos have turned the ball over three times, while the Steelers have forced 3 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or greater.
- The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40).
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1-point underdogs or more.
- This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).
