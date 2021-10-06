October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Oddsmakers give the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) a small chance to halt their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 1 point in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has a point total set at 40.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 40 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 40-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 43.1 points per game average total in Broncos games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread one time this year.

The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Steelers put up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Steelers rack up 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow per matchup (267.8).

When Pittsburgh churns out over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced five.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Denver's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

This year the Broncos score just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers surrender (23.3).

When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up just four fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Steelers give up per contest (357.8).

In games that Denver picks up more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Broncos have turned the ball over three times, while the Steelers have forced 3 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or greater.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40).

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1-point underdogs or more.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.