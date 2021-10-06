October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Oddsmakers give the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) a small chance to halt their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 1 point in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has a point total set at 40.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for 40 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.
  • The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 45.5 points per game in 2020, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 40-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 43.1 points per game average total in Broncos games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread one time this year.
  • The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
  • The Steelers put up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow per matchup (267.8).
  • When Pittsburgh churns out over 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced five.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • Denver's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
  • This year the Broncos score just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers surrender (23.3).
  • When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up just four fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Steelers give up per contest (357.8).
  • In games that Denver picks up more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This season the Broncos have turned the ball over three times, while the Steelers have forced 3 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or greater.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40).
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.