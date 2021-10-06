Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. A 42.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -19.5 42.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 42.5 points three of four times.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points fewer than the 45.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 45.1, 2.6 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 8.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in two chances).

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Aztecs put up 36.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Lobos give up per matchup (26.8).

When San Diego State scores more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aztecs average 378.8 yards per game, 29.6 more yards than the 349.2 the Lobos give up per contest.

When San Diego State churns out over 349.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have five turnovers, two fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (7).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

Thus far this year New Mexico is winless against the spread.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Lobos rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Aztecs allow (19).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 19 points.

The Lobos rack up only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs allow per outing (289.3).

In games that New Mexico amasses over 289.3 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.

