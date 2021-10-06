Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's strongest rushing attacks meet when the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 15 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Mustangs are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 55.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total SMU -13.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.6, is 3.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 68.6 points per game in 2021, 13.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 9.4 points above the 46.1 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Mustangs score 10.1 more points per game (42.6) than the Midshipmen allow (32.5).

SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Mustangs rack up 182.6 more yards per game (532.4) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (349.8).

When SMU picks up over 349.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (5).

Navy Stats and Trends

So far this year Navy has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Midshipmen have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Midshipmen score 16 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Mustangs give up (21.8).

The Midshipmen rack up 127.6 fewer yards per game (293) than the Mustangs allow (420.6).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (9).

