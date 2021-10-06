The Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The game has a 53-point over/under.
Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Alabama
-3.5
53
Over/Under Insights
- South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.
- Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.6 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53-point over/under for this game is 7.8 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- South Alabama's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Jaguars average 12.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bobcats allow (36.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (435).
- This year, the Jaguars have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).
Texas State Stats and Trends
- So far this year Texas State has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bobcats have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Texas State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Bobcats average 24.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Jaguars allow (16.8).
- When Texas State scores more than 16.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Bobcats average 43.7 more yards per game (332.5) than the Jaguars allow (288.8).
- When Texas State totals more than 288.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Bobcats have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|South Alabama
|Stats
|Texas State
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
365.5
Avg. Total Yards
332.5
288.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
435
6
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
7