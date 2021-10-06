Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The game has a 53-point over/under.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3.5 53

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.6 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53-point over/under for this game is 7.8 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars average 12.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bobcats allow (36.8).

The Jaguars rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (435).

This year, the Jaguars have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

So far this year Texas State has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Bobcats have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bobcats average 24.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Jaguars allow (16.8).

When Texas State scores more than 16.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bobcats average 43.7 more yards per game (332.5) than the Jaguars allow (288.8).

When Texas State totals more than 288.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bobcats have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have eight takeaways .

