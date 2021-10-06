The Miami Dolphins (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite in the game. A total of 48 points has been set for this game.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of four games this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, two less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.6 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 52.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 48 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Buccaneers score 30.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the Dolphins surrender per matchup (27.3).
- When Tampa Bay scores more than 27.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buccaneers average 399.5 yards per game, just 11.2 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins give up per outing.
- Tampa Bay is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 388.3 yards.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (6).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Dolphins score 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).
- The Dolphins collect 123 fewer yards per game (252) than the Buccaneers allow (375).
- The Dolphins have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or greater.
- Buccaneers home games this season average 52.3 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).
- This season, Dolphins away games average 44.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).
