The Miami Dolphins (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite in the game. A total of 48 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of four games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 48 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, two less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.6 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 52.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Buccaneers score 30.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the Dolphins surrender per matchup (27.3).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 27.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buccaneers average 399.5 yards per game, just 11.2 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins give up per outing.

Tampa Bay is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 388.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (6).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Dolphins score 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).

The Dolphins collect 123 fewer yards per game (252) than the Buccaneers allow (375).

The Dolphins have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or greater.

Buccaneers home games this season average 52.3 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

