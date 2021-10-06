Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) jumps over TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 opponents meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. TCU is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 61 points for the outing.

Odds for TCU vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total TCU -1.5 61

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have scored at least 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.6 points per game, 9.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 58.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 59.2, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

The 57.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this season TCU is winless against the spread.

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Horned Frogs put up 4.2 more points per game (35) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.8).

When TCU records more than 30.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 431.5 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 387 the Red Raiders give up per matchup.

When TCU amasses over 387 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (7).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 3-2-0 this season.

This year, the Red Raiders have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Red Raiders average 8.3 more points per game (35.6) than the Horned Frogs give up (27.3).

When Texas Tech records more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 437.8 yards per game, 40.8 more yards than the 397 the Horned Frogs give up.

Texas Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 397 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats