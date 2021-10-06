Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their four-game losing streak, as they are just 4-point underdogs in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The over/under is set at 48.5.
Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 6.2 points higher than the combined 42.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 56.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Titans games this season is 49.9, 1.4 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Titans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in two chances).
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Titans score 23.8 points per game, five fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (28.8).
- The Titans average 24 fewer yards per game (394.5) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (418.5).
- When Tennessee piles up more than 418.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This year, the Jaguars have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Jaguars score 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans surrender (27.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans give up per outing (358.3).
- When Jacksonville churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (9 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Home and road insights
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- On the road, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
