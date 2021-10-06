Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 005

Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their four-game losing streak, as they are just 4-point underdogs in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.2 points higher than the combined 42.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 56.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 49.9, 1.4 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Titans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in two chances).

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Titans score 23.8 points per game, five fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (28.8).

The Titans average 24 fewer yards per game (394.5) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (418.5).

When Tennessee piles up more than 418.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Jaguars have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars score 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans surrender (27.8).

The Jaguars rack up 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans give up per outing (358.3).

When Jacksonville churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (9 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

On the road, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.

This season, Titans away games average 49.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

