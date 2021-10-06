Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) bring the 10th-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 23 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Volunteers are massive, 10.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 57.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -10.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only twice this year.

South Carolina's games have yet to go over 57 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 6.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 17.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57 over/under in this game is 7.9 points above the 49.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Volunteers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Volunteers rack up 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).

Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.4 points.

The Volunteers average 173.8 more yards per game (474.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (300.6).

Tennessee is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 300.6 yards.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (14).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Gamecocks put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.4) than the Volunteers allow (21.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Gamecocks collect just 9.6 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (339.2).

When South Carolina piles up over 339.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Volunteers' takeaways (7).

Season Stats