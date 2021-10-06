The Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Northern Illinois is a 12.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-12.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- In 60% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.8, is 7.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.3 points more than the 50.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 56.9, 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 4.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Rockets score 3.4 fewer points per game (30.2) than the Huskies allow (33.6).
- When Toledo records more than 33.6 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Rockets collect 22.4 fewer yards per game (396.8), than the Huskies allow per contest (419.2).
- In games that Toledo piles up over 419.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- In Northern Illinois' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This season the Huskies rack up 12.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Rockets surrender (16.6).
- When Northern Illinois scores more than 16.6 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Huskies collect 79.8 more yards per game (377.0) than the Rockets give up (297.2).
- Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 297.2 yards.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Northern Illinois
30.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
16.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.6
396.8
Avg. Total Yards
377.0
297.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
2
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
5