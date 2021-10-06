Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Northern Illinois is a 12.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -12.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

In 60% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.8, is 7.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.3 points more than the 50.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 56.9, 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 4.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Rockets score 3.4 fewer points per game (30.2) than the Huskies allow (33.6).

When Toledo records more than 33.6 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rockets collect 22.4 fewer yards per game (396.8), than the Huskies allow per contest (419.2).

In games that Toledo piles up over 419.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (5).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Huskies rack up 12.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Rockets surrender (16.6).

When Northern Illinois scores more than 16.6 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies collect 79.8 more yards per game (377.0) than the Rockets give up (297.2).

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 297.2 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats