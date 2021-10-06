Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) will put their 19th-ranked run defense to the test against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the No. 4 rushing offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are favored by 5.5 points in the contest. The point total for the contest is set at 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Troy -5.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have not yet scored more than 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.8 points per game, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 5.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread one time this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Troy's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Trojans put up 23.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Eagles allow per outing (33.8).

The Trojans rack up 337.2 yards per game, 165.4 fewer yards than the 502.6 the Eagles give up per matchup.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Eagles have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Eagles put up 25 points per game, eight more than the Trojans allow (17).

When Georgia Southern records more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles collect 130.6 more yards per game (396.6) than the Trojans allow (266).

In games that Georgia Southern totals more than 266 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Eagles have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats