Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets a pass off as he is reached by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan (93) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 914

Two of the nation's most prolific passing offenses square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 22 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 3.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 61 points.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined for 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Tulsa has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane put up 10.0 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Tigers surrender (32.2).

The Golden Hurricane collect 449.6 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 465 the Tigers allow per outing.

When Tulsa picks up more than 465 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Tigers average four more points per game (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (33.4).

When Memphis puts up more than 33.4 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers average 474.2 yards per game, 77.4 more yards than the 396.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.

When Memphis amasses over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (6).

Season Stats