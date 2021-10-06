Two of the nation's most prolific passing offenses square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 22 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 3.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 61 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Memphis
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-3.5
61
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined for 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Tulsa has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane put up 10.0 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Tigers surrender (32.2).
- The Golden Hurricane collect 449.6 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 465 the Tigers allow per outing.
- When Tulsa picks up more than 465 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Tigers average four more points per game (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (33.4).
- When Memphis puts up more than 33.4 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers average 474.2 yards per game, 77.4 more yards than the 396.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- When Memphis amasses over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Memphis
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
33.4
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
449.6
Avg. Total Yards
474.2
396.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
465
9
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
3