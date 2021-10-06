The UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 4.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 48.5.
Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-4.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points just two times this year.
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Blazers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls surrender (21.4).
- When UAB scores more than 21.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls allow per contest.
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 390.2 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (7).
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- In Florida Atlantic's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Owls rack up 32.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Blazers surrender (23.8).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 23.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 102 more yards per game (472.8) than the Blazers give up per outing (370.8).
- In games that Florida Atlantic piles up more than 370.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Blazers have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
23.6
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.4
371.2
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
370.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
7