UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Protective Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 4.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 48.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total UAB -4.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points just two times this year.

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is 7.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 3.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has covered the spread twice this year.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Blazers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls surrender (21.4).

When UAB scores more than 21.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls allow per contest.

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 390.2 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (7).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Owls rack up 32.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Blazers surrender (23.8).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 23.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 102 more yards per game (472.8) than the Blazers give up per outing (370.8).

In games that Florida Atlantic piles up more than 370.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Blazers have seven takeaways .

Season Stats