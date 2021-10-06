Oddsmakers heavily favor the UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 10 points. The game has an over/under of 67.5 points.
Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-10
67.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCF has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points only two times this year.
- East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 73.2 points per game average.
- The 59.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Knights and their opponents score an average of 64.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 67.5 total in this game is 8.1 points higher than the 59.4 average total in Pirates games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- UCF has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Knights average 41 points per game, 11.4 more than the Pirates surrender per matchup (29.6).
- When UCF puts up more than 29.6 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Knights collect 496.5 yards per game, just 17.5 more than the 479 the Pirates give up per contest.
- UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 479 yards.
- The Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 12 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- So far this season East Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).
- East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Pirates rack up 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 the Knights give up.
- East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Pirates rack up 441.4 yards per game, 74.1 more yards than the 367.3 the Knights give up.
- East Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.3 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|East Carolina
41
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
496.5
Avg. Total Yards
441.4
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479
5
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
12