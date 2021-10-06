Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 10 points. The game has an over/under of 67.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCF -10 67.5

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points only two times this year.

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 73.2 points per game average.

The 59.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

The Knights and their opponents score an average of 64.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67.5 total in this game is 8.1 points higher than the 59.4 average total in Pirates games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

UCF has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Knights average 41 points per game, 11.4 more than the Pirates surrender per matchup (29.6).

When UCF puts up more than 29.6 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Knights collect 496.5 yards per game, just 17.5 more than the 479 the Pirates give up per contest.

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 479 yards.

The Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

So far this season East Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Pirates rack up 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 the Knights give up.

East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.

The Pirates rack up 441.4 yards per game, 74.1 more yards than the 367.3 the Knights give up.

East Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.3 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats