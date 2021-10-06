Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 61.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -16 61

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of five games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 61 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.4, is 8.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 63.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61 total in this game is 7.7 points above the 53.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bruins covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Bruins put up 35.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (31).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31 points.

The Bruins collect 65.6 more yards per game (429.4) than the Wildcats allow per outing (363.8).

UCLA is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.8 yards.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

So far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 16 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats average 17 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Bruins surrender (28.6).

The Wildcats rack up 45 fewer yards per game (363) than the Bruins give up per contest (408).

In games that Arizona picks up more than 408 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Bruins' takeaways (7).

Season Stats