The UConn Huskies (0-6) visit the UMass Minutemen (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent rivals at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UMass is a 3.5-point underdog. The total is 55 points for this game.

Odds for UConn vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total UConn -3.5 55

Over/Under Insights

UConn and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 31.1 points per game, 23.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 31.9 points lower than the 86.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.4 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

UConn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Huskies average 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).

The Huskies rack up 247.4 fewer yards per game (270.2) than the Minutemen give up per contest (517.6).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Minutemen have forced (5).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Minutemen have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Minutemen average 14.6 points per game, 25.1 fewer than the Huskies surrender (39.7).

The Minutemen average 188.7 fewer yards per game (271) than the Huskies give up per matchup (459.7).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Season Stats