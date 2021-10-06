The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 19th-ranked passing attack will meet the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are favored by 3 points in the outing. The game has a 52.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for USC vs. Utah
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-3
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Utah's games have gone over 52.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.8 points more than the 46.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- So far this season, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Trojans score 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.3 points.
- The Trojans rack up 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes allow per outing (301).
- When USC picks up over 301 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has not covered the spread yet this year.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Utes rack up 3.6 more points per game (28) than the Trojans allow (24.4).
- Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (366.5) than the Trojans give up per matchup (361.4).
- The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Utah
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
28
24.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
439.2
Avg. Total Yards
366.5
361.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301
10
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
6