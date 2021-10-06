Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 19th-ranked passing attack will meet the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are favored by 3 points in the outing. The game has a 52.5-point over/under.

Odds for USC vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total USC -3 52.5

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Utah's games have gone over 52.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points more than the 46.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

So far this season, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

USC's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Trojans score 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes allow per outing (301).

When USC picks up over 301 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has not covered the spread yet this year.

Utah's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Utes rack up 3.6 more points per game (28) than the Trojans allow (24.4).

Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 24.4 points.

The Utes rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (366.5) than the Trojans give up per matchup (361.4).

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats