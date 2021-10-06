Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA rivals square off when the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. UTEP is favored by 2 points. This matchup has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -2 44.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.1 points under the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Miners games this season is 53.9, 9.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 6.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Miners have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Miners put up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per outing the Golden Eagles allow.

When UTEP records more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Miners collect 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (335.2).

UTEP is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 335.2 yards.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Miners allow (23.8).

The Golden Eagles collect 22 fewer yards per game (288.8) than the Miners allow (310.8).

When Southern Miss churns out more than 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Miners have forced (8).

