C-USA rivals square off when the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. UTEP is favored by 2 points. This matchup has an over/under of 44.5 points.
Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
-2
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.1 points under the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 53.9, 9.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 6.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Miners have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Miners put up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per outing the Golden Eagles allow.
- When UTEP records more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Miners collect 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (335.2).
- UTEP is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 335.2 yards.
- This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Miners allow (23.8).
- The Golden Eagles collect 22 fewer yards per game (288.8) than the Miners allow (310.8).
- When Southern Miss churns out more than 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Miners have forced (8).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Southern Miss
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
387.4
Avg. Total Yards
288.8
310.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.2
10
Giveaways
12
8
Takeaways
5